Robbins Farley Acquires 730 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.96. 1,196,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

