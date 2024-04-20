WFA Asset Management Corp Buys 3,250 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 146.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after buying an additional 1,816,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 1,704,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

VOD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 3,799,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

