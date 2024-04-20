WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 776 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WFA Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

