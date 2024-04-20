Robbins Farley Sells 4,619 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robbins Farley reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.20. 23,185,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,281,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.