Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 61,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 76,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

MKL traded up $20.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,456.69. 42,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,483.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,444.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,272.43 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

