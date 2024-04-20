CRA Financial Services LLC Has $884,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $455.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.78. The company has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

