CRA Financial Services LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $181.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.91.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

