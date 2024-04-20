Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $51.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 727,990 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

