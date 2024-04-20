Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,087 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $224,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 59,070,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,337,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $144.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

