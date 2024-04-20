Head-To-Head Contrast: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($4.00) -2.04 Editas Medicine $78.12 million 5.78 -$153.22 million ($2.05) -2.68

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Editas Medicine 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics and Editas Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 468.24%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.22%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -132.37% Editas Medicine -196.12% -42.95% -30.49%

About Outlook Therapeutics



Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Editas Medicine



Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing alpha-beta T cells for solid and liquid tumors; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

