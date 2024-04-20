Critical Contrast: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Industrial Realty Trust and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 2 4 5 0 2.27 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $55.30, indicating a potential upside of 21.19%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $614.03 million 9.83 $274.82 million $2.17 21.03 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 45.83% 10.97% 5.57% WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

