Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Cut by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

