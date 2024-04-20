DT Investment Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,419 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

