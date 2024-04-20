CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. 75,230,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

