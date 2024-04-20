Planning Directions Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.