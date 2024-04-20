Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in AutoZone by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZO stock traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,985.54. The stock had a trading volume of 114,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,587. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,005.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,757.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.