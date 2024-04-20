Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 902,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,920 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,495,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.15 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

