Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

