Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 2,232 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,536,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 8,710,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,585. The company has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

