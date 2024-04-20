Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $709.40 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $709.40 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.95 or 0.04818745 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00023690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09973594 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $32,017,810.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

