WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WFA Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,687. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

