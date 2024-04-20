Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.2% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

NYSE C traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. 13,410,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,644,248. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

