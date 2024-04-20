WFA Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 5.8% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WFA Asset Management Corp owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

IWL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.51. The stock had a trading volume of 73,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

