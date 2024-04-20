Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,567 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 572,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,580. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

