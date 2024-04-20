Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Equinix by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQIX traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $748.00. 611,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,252. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $833.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.