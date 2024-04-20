Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

