Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,578 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in CubeSmart by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 868,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,815. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.71%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

