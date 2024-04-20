Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after buying an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

