Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $13.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. 7,573,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,438. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

