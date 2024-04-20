CNB Bank Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 7,734,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The company has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.86. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

