Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 102,064 Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 2.01% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RPAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. 59,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,231. The firm has a market cap of $622.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.