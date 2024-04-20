Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Trimmed by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 7.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $74,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,972,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 2,535,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

