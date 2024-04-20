Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,829. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

