Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. 16,924,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

