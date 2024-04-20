Carmel Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Spotify Technology stock traded down $13.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,245,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.94 and its 200 day moving average is $214.16. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $313.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.