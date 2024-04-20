Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,122 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. 1,068,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

