Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Amgen Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.18 on Friday, reaching $268.93. 3,380,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,465. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.26. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.