Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,506,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Crown by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

