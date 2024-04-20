Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $333,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

