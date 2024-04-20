Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 13,615,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428,632. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Stock Average Calculator
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.