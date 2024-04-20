Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,569. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.