Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.84

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and traded as low as $92.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $92.95, with a volume of 85,486 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.34. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.8823 per share. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

