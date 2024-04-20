SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.66

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $2.90. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 2,344 shares changing hands.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.