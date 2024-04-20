Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and traded as low as $17.70. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Jeffersonville Bancorp
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
