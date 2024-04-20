TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.79

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.79 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 81.70 ($1.02). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.03), with a volume of 391,654 shares traded.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1,030.00.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s payout ratio is currently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

