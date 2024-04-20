Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $5.00. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 71,995 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.