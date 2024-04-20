Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.75

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and traded as low as $16.19. Sodexo shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 21,239 shares changing hands.

Sodexo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.8045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 27.61%.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

