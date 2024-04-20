New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.50. New World Development shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 10,296 shares traded.
New World Development Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.
New World Development Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
About New World Development
New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.
