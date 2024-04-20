Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 88 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.41. 39,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

