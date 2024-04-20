CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS BDEC traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.47. 5,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

